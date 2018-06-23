Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest (WTVD)

By
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Residents in Wake Forest say they've seen bears roaming in residential areas over the past week.

"I didn't even think they existed in this part of North Carolina so that's the first time I've ever heard of it," said Cassandra Roberts, who lives near Jenkins Run.

She said a family member saw the bear earlier this week, and took pictures and video of the encounter.

"My mother's very nervous. She's been talking about it for two days," explained Roberts.

Roberts said the area is full of kids and dogs, adding concern to the sighting.

She posted about the sighting on Nextdoor and called the Homeowners Association to try and warn others.

"Just keeping people informed, telling people to be careful with their kids, their animals. Just can't be as lax as we have been, have to be on the lookout," Roberts said.

Susan Abshire, a realtor in the area, saw a bear at Purnell Road and Cedar Falls in Wake Forest Thursday as she was showing homes.

Credit: Franklinton Police Department



The Franklinton Police Department shared this picture on Facebook of a bear seen in the Hawkins Street area. They also reported a bear sighting in the area of West Mason Street and U.S. 1.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported during these sightings.

If you encounter a bear, you should do the following:

  • Identify yourself and speak calmly

  • Make yourself look as large as possible

  • Wave your arms

  • Avoid sudden movements or noises

  • While walking outside, make sure your pets are on a leash.

  • Make sure to cover trash bins to prevent easy access, cover any outside trash cans, and try to avoid leaving garbage out overnight.


Click here for more bear safety tips.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News