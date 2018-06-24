KIDNAPPING

Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary man charged with kidnapping (WTVD)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Alamance County deputies have charged a man with first-degree kidnapping for abducting his ex-girlfriend's child Saturday night.

An Amber Alert was initiated after Michael Brandon Williams took the one-year-old from the mother's home in the Green Level community, north of Haw River. The Amber Alert has since been canceled.

Investigators received word from UNC Hospitals police that small child was brought in to the Emergency Department with a man matching Williams' description.

Police took Williams into custody at the Alamance County Detention Center.

The child remains at UNC Hospitals and his condition is unknown at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abductionkidnapping
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KIDNAPPING
Raleigh Police: 34-year-old woman voluntarily left, not kidnapped at Walmart
Police: Woman walks into Burlington home, kidnaps 3-year-old
Durham man wanted in robbery, rape arrested in Florida
Police: Woman tried to abduct babies from Carolina hospitals
More kidnapping
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News