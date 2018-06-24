Sanford police are investigating a shooting that resulted from a fight at a birthday party in Sanford leaving six people hurt and one person dead.A fight broke out around 2:45 a.m. at the Sanford Latin Dance Studio when an unknown suspect(s) open fired at the partygoers.Several victims were transported to Central Carolina Hospital. Seven people sustained gunshot wounds and one man was pronounced dead.The case is under investigation by the Sanford Police Department and no suspect information is available at the moment.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department at (919)-775-8268.