ABC11 TOGETHER

Pink Lemonade Challenge raises money to fight cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Pink Lemonade Challenge raises money to fight cancer (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
On a scorching Sunday, Cary shoppers know it's not a good time to stay outside.

Summer's scorching heat has us seeking shade and shelter from the sun. Those on the move Sunday know it's not a good day to linger outside.

"No, it's not!" said Barbara Jackson when we spotted her outside the Cary Trader Joe's holding a small cup of chilled relief from the heat. "But the lemonade's very good. Nice and cold!"

The drinks served by two smiling teenagers are the attraction for the Pink Lemonade Challenge. It's organized locally by Heidi Donahue, who says it's inspired by a friend battling cancer in Pennsylvania.

"Her daughter Brynne started a lemonade stand a few years ago to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation," said Donahue. "This year they're taking the campaign nationwide. They're trying to do 10 stands in 10 states."


The requested donation is 50 cents, but some give much more with a smile. With a goal of $50,000 with six states to go, they hope you'll call all of your out of state friends and tell them to get involved by going online.

"I hope they support them. It's a good cause, and I know a lot of people who have struggled with breast cancer, so it's worthwhile," Jackson said.

To participate, head to the cause's site here.

The Pink Lemonade Challenge for breast cancer awareness in Cary.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfundraiserbreast cancerabc11 togetherCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Best of the Class 2018
Wake Co. woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain
Festival for the Eno Returns to Durham
Cumberland County teen finds stolen wallet, returns it to owner
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
'Corpse Flower' draws crowds to Raleigh garden
39th Festival for the Eno draws crowds
NYPD officers sing 'Happy Birthday' to homeless woman
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News