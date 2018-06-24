COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Street dedicated to Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March

EMBED </>More Videos

A street was dedicated to an Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March after his vehicle collided with another vehicle. (WTVD)

PINETOPS, N.C. --
A street was dedicated to an Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March after his vehicle collided with another vehicle.

Deputy David Lee'Sean Manning, 24, was killed in March while on patrol.

A ceremony was held on Sunday in Pinetops, NC to dedicate a street to Deputy Manning.


The Town of Pinetops renamed West 1st Street to honor his sacrifice.

Deputy David Lee'Sean Manning

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspolice officer killedPinetops
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
'Corpse Flower' draws crowds to Raleigh garden
39th Festival for the Eno draws crowds
NYPD officers sing 'Happy Birthday' to homeless woman
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News