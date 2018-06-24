EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3646212" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Beachgoers catch large shark in Galveston

A huge shark was spotted in San Luis Pass this weekend.Eyewitness News viewer Alice Jensen captured video Saturday afternoon of two guys reeling in the huge shark.Jenson says she was out cruising the beach with friends when they caught the guys hauling something big out of the water.The black fin shark is 52 inches long.The guys released the shark back into the water, and Alice told Eyewitness News that she and her friends just happened to be at the right place at the right time.