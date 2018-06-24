PETS & ANIMALS

Must-see video of two beachgoers hauling in a shark with a very toothy grin

EMBED </>More Videos

Enormous shark caught and released on San Luis Pass this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas --
A huge shark was spotted in San Luis Pass this weekend.

Eyewitness News viewer Alice Jensen captured video Saturday afternoon of two guys reeling in the huge shark.

Jenson says she was out cruising the beach with friends when they caught the guys hauling something big out of the water.

The black fin shark is 52 inches long.

The guys released the shark back into the water, and Alice told Eyewitness News that she and her friends just happened to be at the right place at the right time.

EMBED More News Videos

Beachgoers catch large shark in Galveston

EMBED More News Videos

2 men catch and release huge shark in Galveston

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksbeachesGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
NOPE! Woman unfazed as spider crawls up her arm
JetBlue crew comes to rescue of French Bulldog with oxygen mask
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News