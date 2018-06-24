  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
SOCIETY

Program in coastal NC encourages landlords to rent to homeless people

(Shutterstock)

WILMINGTON, N.C. --
Two nonprofits in coastal North Carolina have started a pilot program that helps homeless people rent apartments.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the nonprofits have started the Landlord Incentive Pilot Program, which will compensate landlords who rent to homeless people through certain agencies and then have problems.

Officials with the Wilmington nonprofits, Good Shepherd Center and the Tri-County Homeless Interagency Council, say homeless people often have problems with their credit or a limited history as a renter.

The program offers landlords who rent to homeless tenants what are called "risk mitigation funds" -- up to $2,000 if the tenants damage the apartment or leave with unpaid rent.

Landlords are also eligible for a $500 bonus if they renew leases to previously homeless tenants after one year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessrental propertyWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Wilson teen honored at BET Awards for solo school walkout
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old selling water near park
NC experiences decline in volunteer firefighters
Wake Forest sprayground closes after child tampered with equipment
More Society
Top Stories
2 arrested in death of Rocky Mount police officer
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Child, 3 adults injured in head-on crash in Raleigh
Wilson teen honored at BET Awards for solo school walkout
Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case
Supreme Court won't hear North Carolina districting dispute
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old selling water near park
Show More
Rain showers push into the Triangle
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close Friday
'Bathroom bill' fight returns to a North Carolina courtroom
1 killed after pickup truck slams into car in Cumberland County
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
More News