1 killed after pickup truck slams into car in Cumberland County

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle wreck in Cumberland County (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle wreck in Cumberland County.

Troopers told ABC11 crews on scene that a pickup truck slammed into a vehicle after the car ran a stop sign on Clinton Road at Hillsboro Street.

Deputies said the driver of the car was killed; however, two passengers survived, including his alleged girlfriend and a 2-week-old baby.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Three people in the pickup were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is further investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescrashperson killedcumberland county newsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News