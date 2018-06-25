  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story

Supreme Court declines to hear Brendan Dassey's appeal in 'Making a Murderer' case

In this Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted into court for his sentencing in Manitowoc, Wis. (Herald Times Reporter/Eric Young via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON --
The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

The Supreme Court's decision Monday not to take the case leaves in place a lower court ruling against Brendan Dassey.

Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he'd joined his uncle in raping and murdering photographer Teresa Halbach before burning her body in a bonfire in 2005.

Dassey's attorneys say he's borderline intellectually disabled and was pressured into a false confession. They wanted his confession thrown out and a new trial.

Dassey's attorneys can still try to get him a new trial but they'd have to convince a judge that newly discovered evidence warrants one.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
making a murdererbrendan dasseysupreme courtmurderWashington D.C.Wisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 arrested in death of Rocky Mount police officer
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Child, 3 adults injured in head-on crash in Raleigh
Wilson teen honored at BET Awards for solo school walkout
Supreme Court won't hear North Carolina districting dispute
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old selling water near park
Rain showers push into the Triangle
Show More
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close Friday
'Bathroom bill' fight returns to a North Carolina courtroom
1 killed after pickup truck slams into car in Cumberland County
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Street dedicated to Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March
More News