2 arrested in death of Rocky Mount police officer

Derrick Sheffield

The Rocky Mount Police are truly saddened by a loss of one of our own brothers in blue. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. pic.twitter.com/Pr02jPRmQh — RockyMountPolice (@RMPD1875) June 24, 2018

We are saddened to learn about the accident that took the life of one of our brothers in blue. Please keep the officer’s family, the RMPD, and all the city workforce in your prayers as we mourn this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/yQz1efPq6E — RockyMountFire (@RockyMountFire) June 24, 2018

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a Rocky Mount police officer.Around 10:30 Saturday night, police said officer Christopher Driver, 27, was traveling south on South Church Street when his patrol vehicle crashed into a truck that had broken down on the side of the road.Deputies said the car was unoccupied but had its hazard lights on.Following the crash, 46-year-old Derrick Sheffield and 38-year-old Timmy Dixon were arrested.The Rocky Mount Police Department said Driver was hired on Feb. 5, 2013, and was promoted to the rank of Senior Police Officer on Aug. 26, 2017.Police issued the following statement after the incident:Rocky Mount Fire Department also offered its condolences.The crash is being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.