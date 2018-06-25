  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
POLICE OFFICER KILLED

2 arrested in death of Rocky Mount police officer

Officer Christopher Driver (Rocky Mount Police Department )

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a Rocky Mount police officer.

Around 10:30 Saturday night, police said officer Christopher Driver, 27, was traveling south on South Church Street when his patrol vehicle crashed into a truck that had broken down on the side of the road.

Deputies said the car was unoccupied but had its hazard lights on.

Following the crash, 46-year-old Derrick Sheffield and 38-year-old Timmy Dixon were arrested.

Derrick Sheffield



The Rocky Mount Police Department said Driver was hired on Feb. 5, 2013, and was promoted to the rank of Senior Police Officer on Aug. 26, 2017.

Police issued the following statement after the incident:

"The Rocky Mount Police Department is truly saddened by the loss of Officer Driver. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends. We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of Officer Driver's family during this time of bereavement."



Rocky Mount Fire Department also offered its condolences.



The crash is being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
