ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Test your pop-culture prowess at these trivia nights in Raleigh this week

The "Friends" set at Warner Bro. Studios.| Photo: Alan Light/Flickr

By Hoodline
Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?

Then you won't want to miss these pop-culture trivia nights coming up this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

'90s trivia at Crank Arm Brewing





Are you a true '90s kid? Find out tonight at Crank Arm Brewing. The game will test your knowledge on everything from popular fashion and trends to movies and television shows.

When: Monday, June 25, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Crank Arm Brewing, 301 W. Davie St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Twilight Saga' trivia at Pizza La Stella





Test your knowledge of all things Twilight at Pizza La Stella this Tuesday evening. You'll be challenged on details large and small, like: Which vampires, besides Alice and Edward, have special abilities?; And, what does Victoria's T-shirt say at the end of one of the films?

When: Tuesday, June 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Friends' trivia at Woody's





Are you Raleigh's biggest "Friends" fan? Grab your own bestiand head down to Woody's at City Market this Wednesday to test your knowledge. You and your fellow "Friends" know-it-alls will throw down in five challenging rounds.

When: Wednesday, June 27, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Woody's At City Market, 205 Wolfe St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineRaleigh
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chris nearly self-destructs on 'The Bachelorette'
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 cases of severe bleeding reported in Durham after use of synthetic weed
Search warrants: Durham family was bound with zip ties while intruder stole $35,000
Person stabbed in neck at Raleigh's End Zone Lounge and Bar
Charlotte firefighters help family using kitchen pots to fill pool
WEATHER: Break from the heat on Tuesday
US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures
Do you really know what your kid's doing on that device?
Police K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana, THC products
Show More
Falling tree kills Boy Scout from Houston at Georgia camp
Man injured after jumping off large pipe into Neuse River
Boa constrictor on the loose after escaping from Burlington home
Woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News