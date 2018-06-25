TRAVEL

NCDOT plans to widen NC 54 in congested Morrisville

EMBED </>More Videos

NCDOT discusses $25 million project to widen a stretch of N.C. 54 in Morrisville. (WTVD)

By
MORRISVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department Of Transportation is taking public comment on its plans for a nearly $25 million project to widen a mile-long stretch of N.C. 54 in Morrisville.

The project would add additional lanes and turn lanes from Shiloh Glenn Drive and Perimeter Park Drive.

State transportation officials hosted two public hearings Monday at the Hyatt House in Morrisville.

Michael Kneis, NCDOT Engineer, said construction on the project would likely begin in 2021 and take two years to complete.

Liz Johnson, a longtime Morrisville Town Council member, said 2021 can't come soon enough. However, she wants to make sure the properties that will be asked to relocate to make room for the widened roadway are taken care of.

"The one thing I'm concerned about, clearly, is the properties along 54 that will be impacted by this widening," said Johnson. "All of us need to make sure that we limit those impacts to those folks and do the best we can. Also knowing that this project is incredibly important for those of us that live and commute through this area."

If you couldn't make it to the public meeting Monday, you still have time to voice your opinion.

Comments may also be submitted via phone, email, or mail by July 16. Comments received will be taken into consideration as the project develops.

For additional information or to submit a comment after the meeting, contact NCDOT Senior Project Engineer Zahid Baloch, at zbaloch@ncdot.gov , or (919) 707-6012 .
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelroad closuretravelMorrisville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Record 89-degree water temp recorded off NC coast
Hitchhikers surprise NC driver with 'Wagon Wheel' performance
5 questions every Airbnb renter should ask before booking
One dead, nine injured after boat explosion in the Bahamas
Beautiful waterspout captured on camera in Italy
More Travel
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News