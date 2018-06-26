FOOD & DRINK

Pickle Fried Chicken debuts at KFC for 'very limited time' this summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Colonel Sanders has been cooking up something special for pickle lovers this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky --
Pickle lovers, rejoice!

KFC has just unveiled its new Pickle Fried Chicken, which brings together America's love of fried chicken and pickles.

The fast-food chain said its new chicken is coated in pickle sauce and features onion and garlic notes, buttermilk, and a white and black pepper blend to maximize that classic pickle flavor.

The new chicken will only be available for a limited time.

Sales began Monday and will continue until Colonel Sanders runs out.

KFC estimates each restaurant received enough supply to serve the chicken for a few weeks.

"Once it's gone, it's gone for good," KFC said in a statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodkfcchickenfast food restaurantKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
New restaurant Zweli's brings African cuisine to Durham
Cookies, scones and bread: Here are the 5 best bakeries in Chapel Hill
Starbucks, citing environment, is ditching plastic straws
Raleigh Kroger store to close Tuesday, five weeks ahead of schedule
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News