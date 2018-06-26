Raleigh police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a bar early Tuesday morning.Around 2 a.m., officers were called to the End Zone Lounge and Bar, located at 3601 New Bern Avenue, after reports of a stabbing.When police arrived, they found that an unidentified person had been stabbed with an "edged weapon."The victim was dropped off at WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.Police have yet to release details about a possible suspect(s).