RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a bar early Tuesday morning.
Around 2 a.m., officers were called to the End Zone Lounge and Bar, located at 3601 New Bern Avenue, after reports of a stabbing.
When police arrived, they found that an unidentified person had been stabbed with an "edged weapon."
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The victim was dropped off at WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have yet to release details about a possible suspect(s).