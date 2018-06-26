Apex High School teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --An Apex High School teacher has resigned after a video appeared to show him choking a student.
Brian Kelley resigned effective June 15, according to Wake County schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten.
Kelley was suspended with pay since May 25, when the video of the incident surfaced online.
#Breaking - Just learning an Apex High School Teacher has been suspended after video surfaces showing him choking a student. #WCPSS says an investigation is underway. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/DJxQZB5Gmf— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 25, 2018
Kelly, who was hired in 2004, taught Healthful Living and coached track.