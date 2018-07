Apex High School teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student

#Breaking - Just learning an Apex High School Teacher has been suspended after video surfaces showing him choking a student. #WCPSS says an investigation is underway. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/DJxQZB5Gmf — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 25, 2018

An Apex High School teacher has resigned after a video appeared to show him choking a student.Brian Kelley resigned effective June 15, according to Wake County schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten.Kelley was suspended with pay since May 25, when the video of the incident surfaced online Kelly, who was hired in 2004, taught Healthful Living and coached track.