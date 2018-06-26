EDUCATION

Apex High School teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student

An Apex High School teacher has resigned after a video appeared to show him choking a student. (WTVD)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
An Apex High School teacher has resigned after a video appeared to show him choking a student.

Brian Kelley resigned effective June 15, according to Wake County schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten.

Kelley was suspended with pay since May 25, when the video of the incident surfaced online.

Kelly, who was hired in 2004, taught Healthful Living and coached track.

Apex teacher suspended after video of him choking student
An Apex High School teacher has been suspended after a video appeared to show him choking a student.
EDUCATION
EDUCATION
