Study ranks North Carolina among most patriotic states

(Shutterstock)

WalletHub.com named North Carolina as the 9th most patriotic state using factors like military population and voter turnout.

The site determined its list by comparing every state's military engagement by taking into account the number of veterans living in each state, active duty military versus civilian numbers and the number of military enlistees.

Civic engagement was measured by how many people voted in the 2016 election and primaries. Volunteering numbers also were taken into account.

North Carolina received first place in categories such as the number of active duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults and civics education requirements.

The top 10 in WalletHub's list:

1. Virginia
2. Alaska
3. Wyoming
4. South Carolina

5. Idaho
6. Colorado
7. Hawaii
8. Washington
9. North Carolina
10. Georgia
