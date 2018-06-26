IMMIGRATION

17 states, including NC, sue Trump administration over family separations

This is the first legal challenge by states over the practice. (WTVD)

WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
Seventeen states, including Washington, New York and California, sued President Donald Trump's administration Tuesday in an effort to force officials to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The states, all of which are led by Democratic attorneys general, joined Washington, D.C., in filing the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle. It's the first legal challenge by states over the practice.

RELATED: 'A better system would allow us to keep families together,' Border Patrol chief says

"The administration's practice of separating families is cruel, plain and simple," New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in an emailed statement. "Every day, it seems like the administration is issuing new, contradictory policies and relying on new, contradictory justifications. But we can't forget: the lives of real people hang in the balance."

Immigration authorities have separated about 2,300 children from their parents in recent weeks, sparking global outrage as images and recordings of weeping children emerged. Many parents are in custody thousands of miles from their children, whom they have not been able to see and have rarely spoken to for a month or more.

"I can't imagine a worse feeling than to have your child taken away from you by the government, placed who knows where and be powerless to get your kid back," said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

The NCGOP, in response, said that they believe this matter is of no legal relevance to the state of North Carolina.

"North Carolinians are no different than anywhere else. We value the family unit," said Stein. "We need the courts to be very clear that this kind of policy: of taking children from parents is not only un-American but it's unlawful."

The states that sued are Massachusetts, California, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
