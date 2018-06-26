Asheville's Hi-Wire Brewing opening taproom in Durham

Asheville is known for its beer scene, and this year, one of its largest breweries Hi-Wire is coming to Durham.On Monday, the brewery posted the news to Facebook."We are super excited to announce the opening of a new Hi-Wire Brewing taproom in Durham, NC! We've felt for some time like it's a second home to us, and the time is right to root ourselves in the community," the post read.According to the post, the new taproom will be located at 800 Taylor Street in downtown Durham and feature shuffleboard courts, soccer pool tables, table tennis and much more.