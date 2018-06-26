FOOD & DRINK

World's first robot-made burger to debut in San Francisco

Starting Wednesday, machines will be cranking out the world's first robot-made hamburger in San Francisco's SoMa area. (Creator/KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Not even fast food work is immune from automation.

Starting Wednesday, machines will be cranking out the world's first robot-made hamburger.

Culinary robotics company Creator will hold a soft-launch for ITS very first burger joint in San Francisco's SOMA neighborhood.

Robots cook, slice, and assemble burgers in five minutes.

Each burger will cost $6.

Creator sent us video of the 20-computers, 350 sensors and 50 actuators in the restaurant -- or factory as some have called it.

Chefs from Chez Panisse and Momofuku worked on the project to make sure the burger is tasty.
