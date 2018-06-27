FOOD

Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Planters bringing back Cheez Balls. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Two popular cheesy products from the past are coming back after 12 years.

Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls will go on sale July 1, making a return after being discontinued in 2006.

"You asked; we answered. Cheez Balls are back and just as amazing as you remember them. Get the one-of-a-kind delicious, orange cheezy taste while it lasts, because these will only be around for a limited-time," Planters says.

A 2.75 ounce can will cost $1.99.



While they're not available at all stores just yet, they can be purchased online on Amazon Prime, Amazon Pantry, or Walmart.com.

Fans have to act fast before these cheesy snacks are gone again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerfoodentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Raleigh Kroger store to close Tuesday, five weeks ahead of schedule
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
CDC: Vegetable trays linked to more than 200 illnesses
Best in food: Chick-fil-A ranked as top fast-food restaurant
Craving a hot dog? Here are some great local spots
More food
FOOD & DRINK
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
New restaurant Zweli's brings African cuisine to Durham
Cookies, scones and bread: Here are the 5 best bakeries in Chapel Hill
Starbucks, citing environment, is ditching plastic straws
Raleigh Kroger store to close Tuesday, five weeks ahead of schedule
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News