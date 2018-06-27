POLICE CHASE

North Carolina police chase leaves pregnant woman dead

EDEN, N.C. --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate after a pregnant woman died after a crash involving a chase by a trooper last weekend.

The News & Record of Greensboro reported that a passenger in a car that did not stop died after the wreck Friday night.

Eighteen-year-old Meranda Leigh Galindo of Eden was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, where she died from her injuries.

A trooper had tried to stop a car for speeding but the driver refused to stop. The driver later crashed into a tree. The driver and another passenger were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Sgt. Christopher Knox says charges are pending against the driver.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecar crashNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE CHASE
Chase suspect hits other car, flips his SUV on freeway
Police: Man in American flag shorts steals beer truck
911 calls detail tragic scene that left two Cumberland County teens dead
Garner police arrest man in gold jumpsuit who led them on pursuit
More police chase
Top Stories
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Report: SC woman hit black teen, told him 'he didn't belong' at pool
Pilot killed when plane towing banner gets tangled in trees in Outer Banks
Charlottesville driver faces federal hate crime charges
Joe Jackson dies at 89 after battle with pancreatic cancer
Police: Fayetteville mom tried to poison kids with lighter fluid
Plea possible in Apex machete attack case
Police: Woman said she had stomach punched to kill baby
Show More
Boa constrictor found after escaping from Burlington home
Customers who ate at Charlotte Hardee's should get hep A vaccination
Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium
One person killed in two-car accident in Cumberland County
Woman says pharmacist denied her miscarriage prescription
More News