German man suspected in 21 poisoning deaths

Branson Kimball
BERLIN (WTVD) --
Police in Germany are investigating the premature deaths of 21 people going back to the year 2000, following the arrest of a man suspected of trying to poison a colleague's sandwich.

Bielefeld police said Wednesday the deaths, which occurred at the company the man worked for, included a "remarkably high number of heart attacks and cancers."

A 56-year-old man was arrested in May after surveillance video showed him putting a suspicious powder on a colleague's sandwich.

Police said the powder contained lead acetate "in amounts that would have been sufficient to cause serious organ damage."

A search of the suspect's home uncovered further dangerous substances.

Two staff at the company in Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock, south of Bielefeld, are also believed to have fallen ill from heavy metal poisoning.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Raleigh police investigate suspicious package at City Hall
Orange County schools pay firm $10,000 to monitor social media messages
Apex police hope to curb impaired driving with new simulator
'This is historic': UNC law professor discusses retirement of Justice Kennedy
Harnett County man claims daughter was sexually assaulted by teacher
Two kayakers rescued in oyster beds in Oak Island
Government proposes shrinking last endangered Red wolf habitat
Show More
Woman claims fired state trooper used excessive force on her too
DA orders mental health evaluation for mom accused of trying to poison her kids with lighter fluid
Platooning technology tested for first time in US, on Wake County soil
Wake Forest business offers free car wash to 'hard-working mother'
Report: SC woman hit black teen, told him 'he didn't belong' at pool
More News