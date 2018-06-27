What does $600 rent you in Fayetteville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Fayetteville if you've got a budget of $600/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
522 Northumberland St.
Listed at $565/month, this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 522 Northumberland St.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect carpeted floors, a stove, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable.
1511 Fort Bragg Road
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1511 Fort Bragg Road. It's listed for $560/month.
The unit features carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Dogs and cats are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent.
1107 W. Rowan St.
Here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1107 W. Rowan St. that's going for $550/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable.
