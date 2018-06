This is a huge accomplishment! Thank you @MaxPreps and everyone that voted in on this I greatly appreciate it! https://t.co/zVDf0IR8XZ — Jordyn Adams (@jordynadams10) June 27, 2018

Jordyn Adams already has $4.1 million reasons to be excited, courtesy of the Anaheim Angels, but another arrived today.Adams was named the MaxPreps National High School Athlete of the Year, beating out the likes of incoming Duke basketball star RJ Barrett among others.For more on the award, read here.