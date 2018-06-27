FAMILY & PARENTING

Wake Forest business offers free car wash to 'hard-working mother'

Good deed goes a long way for a Durham mother (WTVD)

By
WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) --
Juggling young children and a job can be a daunting task for any parent.

It comes with sacrifices and a hectic schedule.

In Bailee Robinson's case, it meant rushing to the car wash late Monday night to spare her children a visit.

"Whatever I can do without them in the car so I don't have to take out car seats is just a lot easier than coming with," explained Robinson.

Her two young kids, four-year-old Emmer and three-year-old Amelia, are both full of energy and raring to enjoy their summer.

As closing time approached Monday, Robinson was using the vacuum at American Pride XPress Car Wash in Wake Forest. That's when assistant manager Sam Newhouse walked up to her.

"I told her we're getting ready to close, but she looked like a very hard-working mom, and I want to send you through and give you a free car wash," said Newhouse.

At first, Robinson was hesitant to accept, but eventually did following some kind persuading from Newhouse.

"I was almost in tears as I left the parking lot. It's just something so small can make someone feel so great. And I'm sure it was nothing to him, but it was a lot to me," Robinson said.

She shared her experience on Facebook where hundreds of people liked and commented.

The business was unaware of the reaction until it was brought to its attention Wednesday morning.

Robinson returned Wednesday afternoon, with her kids, to greet Newhouse.

"Thank you. I can't express how thankful I am," said Robinson.
