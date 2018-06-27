Harnett County man claims daughter was sexually assaulted by teacher

A man claims his stepdaughter was sexually assaulted by her math teacher. (WTVD)

By
HARNETT COUNTY, NC --
A Harnett County man claims his stepdaughter was sexually assaulted by her math teacher over the course of two years.

The family was first alerted to the disturbing details from a school guidance counselor.

"He started texting her, then had Facebook conversations before he admitted to physical interactions with the child," said the stepfather. "I thought he was outgoing, fun and gets the students involved. Apparently, his outgoing adventure was more than just teaching."

Harnett County schools told ABC11 Donald Scott Wear was a substitute teacher there for two years before being brought on full-time as a math teacher in August of 2017. He resigned in November, just one month before he was arrested.

Wear is facing two charges- indecent liberties with a child and second-degree kidnapping.

"He's walking around scot-free like nothing's wrong," said the stepfather. " Does his family know? Do his neighbors know? Do the softball team mom's know?"
