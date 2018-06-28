SOCIETY

Teen's good deed gives homeless man a second chance

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen's good deed gives homeless man a second chance. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA --
A teen's good deed towards a homeless man is now giving that man a new start in life.

A few days ago, an ambitious Dejour Williams embarked on a mission to find opportunity. Not exactly for himself, but for another person.

Someone in need of a second chance, someone like Hosea Twiggs, who's homeless but hopeful for change.

"I'm in transition," said Twiggs of Center City. "I'm on the street right now, in transition to get work so that I can get off the streets."

At 17-years-old, Dejour already owns a booming lawn mowing business that keeps the high school senior incredibly busy.

He and his mother Lakeia Williams also run a non-profit called "We Can Do Better."

Lakeia Williams said, "Our goal is to help bring people back together in our city and help those who have fallen down on luck."

In their spare time, the mother and son volunteer at Hub of Hope, a Center City non-profit that seeks to break the cycle of homelessness.

They worked together to find someone who wanted to do just that, all with the help of a lawnmower.

"They didn't have to do it," said Twiggs. "All these other people here, they chose me, and I feel really happy."

On Wednesday, the teen gave the lawnmower to Twiggs.

After some tips, words of encouragement and promises to keep in touch, they went their separate ways.

Equipped with a newly found confidence, Twiggs met his first potential customer before he even walked out the door.

Dejour said he hopes this story inspires others to give back particularly in ways that equip people to better themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsfeel goodgood samaritanhomelessCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
Wake County teachers and students prep for first day of school
Stedman woman awarded for 104 years of outstanding citizenship
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental
More Society
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News