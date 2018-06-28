SOCIETY

Texas Chick-fil-A worker hailed as hero after saving choking customer

EMBED </>More Videos

Austin Chick-fil-A employee saves customer's life (KTRK)

AUSTIN, TX --
Not all heroes wear capes. In this case, sometimes they apparently wear a Chick-Fil-A uniform.

A Chick-Fil-A employee in South Austin, Texas, is being credited with saving a man's life, and it turns out it wasn't his first time helping a choking customer.

Hunter Harris, 23, was working Saturday afternoon when his coworker, Anita Duran, ran in to let him know someone was choking.

"I was up here doing my job, and our dining room lady, Anita, came up to me with urgency and said that there's a man choking in the dining room," Harris said.

In surveillance video sent to KVUE-TV by the company, you can see a customer appear to start choking on his food and a woman leaps out of her seat to perform the Heimlich maneuver to save him.

Despite a valiant effort, the woman was not able to stop the man from choking.

"She was trying really hard, but I think he was maybe too heavy or something," Duran said. "I ran over there to call Hunter, and he immediately came over here to help."

Harris stepped in to perform the Heimlich maneuver and successfully saved the man's life.

"I stepped in and I took care of him," he said. "I did what I could do, and it all worked out. I just made sure that he was OK. We got him a fresh meal, and then he just went on his way."

Hunter's father, Jamie, who happens to own the franchise, said his son's actions didn't surprise him.

"His character is to jump in and help when help is needed. You could see that it was natural for him. Very proud of that," Jamie Harris said.

Duran told KVUE she immediately called Hunter Harris to come help because he's saved someone else before at this location about a month or two ago.

"And so I knew that he knew the maneuvers to do the position and everything," Duran said. "I told him he's a hero."

Jamie Harris said his son isn't the only hero in this story.

The customer sitting next to the choking man who jumped into help is a hero, too. Harris is hoping to get in touch with her in order to thank her.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyherochick-fil-achokingrescueu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
Wake County teachers and students prep for first day of school
Stedman woman awarded for 104 years of outstanding citizenship
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental
More Society
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News