HEALTH & FITNESS

Fox becomes Durham County's 1st rabies case of the year

(Shutterstock)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A fox has become Durham County's first confirmed case of rabies this year, said county officials.

The animal was found dead Tuesday near West Club Boulevard and Interstate 85.

The State Laboratory of Public Health returned a positive test on the animal.

A Durham resident saw the fox in a yard with the household's two dogs. Later, a neighbor called to report the sick-looking fox, and deputies captured it.

The dogs who came into contact with the fox had been vaccinated in the past, but their vaccines weren't up to date. The dogs are being quarantined at the home for the next 45 days where they will be carefully observed.

Durham Co. had 10 confirmed cases of rabies in 2016, including three foxes (2017 data unavailable).

If you are bitten by a possibly rabid animal or it gets saliva in an open wound or mucous membrane, thoroughly wash the area for 15 minutes as soon as possible.

The Durham County Sheriff's Animal Services Division offers rabies vaccines every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.

No appointment is needed, but patients will need photo identification and the fee must be paid in cash.

The Durham County Sheriff's Animal Services Division is located at 3005 Glenn Road.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrabiesanimalfox
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Customers who ate at Charlotte Hardee's should get hep A vaccination
Woman says pharmacist denied her miscarriage prescription
I-Team: The No. 1 thing to check before you leave for the beach
US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
5 people killed, shooter in custody after shooting at Capital Gazette in Maryland
Amazon to help entrepreneurs start delivery businesses
Outgoing Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million after workplace misconduct investigation
Fort Bragg paratrooper hurt after parachute malfunction
Chick-fil-A worker hailed as hero after saving customer
Dump truck shot at on I-495 in Wake County
What you need to know: Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks
Teen injured during high-speed chase, wreck in Moore County
Show More
Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16
Man seen on car hood on Florida highway says he was stopping ex
Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Chipotle closing up to 65 stores as part of restructuring
Dozens of hammerhead shark pups found dead in Honolulu
More News