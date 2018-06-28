AMBER ALERT canceled: Missing 1-year-old boy has been found

The Amber Alert has been canceled and one-year-old Jonathan Lee Vaughan has been found safe.Authorities said the missing boy was returned safely to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office around 10:20 p.m., our partner station WLOS reports.Vaughan is a white male, approximately 2 feet, and 2 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds.He has blonde hair, and blue eyes. It is unknown what the child was last wearing.There is allegedly one abductor- Brittany Nicole Sanford, 26 years old.Sanford is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.The suspect was last seen at 825 Russ Avenue; the McDonalds in Waynesville, N.C.The vehicle is a White 2015 Lexus RX350 with NC license tag number 7785.