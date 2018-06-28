HEALTH & FITNESS

Measles investigation continues

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people on the Wake-Johnston County line have contracted measles. (WTVD)

By
Public health officials say two people on the Wake-Johnston County lines contracted measles while traveling abroad recently.

Six people remain quarantined as of Thursday night after they were exposed.

"Measles can be a very serious health condition," said Dr. Sue Lynn Ledford, Public Health Division Director for Wake County. "Sometimes I compare us to homeland security because we do assure that there is security and safety for our country."

In the last two weeks, Dr. Ledford said the health department has opened an investigation into the cases of measles.

Two-hundred and seventy people are being looked at after they came into contact with one of the two infected individuals. Two-hundred and thirty of them have been looked at and deemed to have had their vaccines.

"Any time people do not proactively take the vaccines that are available, any of the vaccine-preventable diseases can become an issue again," said Dr. Ledford. "We're in a global society and people travel. When they travel unvaccinated especially doing foreign travel, they're very much at risk for contracting any of the vaccine-preventable diseases. We have very highly vaccinated populations so we have good immunity though you don't see many cases of measles."

The last time Wake County saw a case was in 2016.

"We just highly encourage everyone to consider the importance of vaccines," Dr. Ledford said. "Vaccines are one of the modern benefits in health preventative medicine and we highly encourage knowing when vaccines are due and not to travel without making sure you have vaccines."

Nearly 25 health department staff have worked on this case since it opened two weeks ago.

Public health officials said the six people quarantined will remain there until early July, and just because they are quarantined does not mean they have measles.

If you think you've been infected, Wake County has a list of places where you might have been exposed to the disease.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeaslesWake CountyJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
I-Team: Online pharmacy shutting down after selling fake cancer drugs
Woman on oxygen tank dies after power cut off following overdue bill
US reportedly threatened nations over WHO breastfeeding measure
CDC: Vegetable trays linked to more than 200 illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News