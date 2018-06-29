Police: Porsche was traveling close to 150mph when it hit tree on Wade Avenue; UNC REX doctor killed

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC doctor killed in high speed single car accident

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Police are trying to figure out what happened in the moments before a Raleigh surgeon crashed into a tree off Wade Avenue Thursday afternoon. He later died from his injuries.

According to a police report, Matthew Strouch, a colorectal surgeon with UNC REX Healthcare was traveling at a speed of 148 miles per hour when he crashed.

Strouch was in a Porsche on West Wade Avenue and trying to exit onto I-40 East.

Zaneta Strouch and her husband Matthew


Police said he was unable to maintain control of his vehicle due to excessive speed and left the roadway.

The vehicle then became airborne and struck a tree.

Strouch was transported to WakeMed, with serious life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

His wife, Zaneta, said it was unlike her husband to be traveling that fast.

"He never would drive that fast on purpose," she said. "Something went wrong. He never drives that way. Never! Even with a car like that, he's always in control and he knows the roads and he's been having some health issues and he hasn't been himself all the time. And I don't know if he had something happen to him that made him drive like that. But that's just not him. He's not reckless at all. He's an amazing surgeon and he takes really good care of everyone. He would never do anything to hurt himself or anybody else in that way at all."

Matthew and Zaneta were married for 13 years. They had two children together; a seven-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son.

"He was the most amazing person. He loved his job. He was an amazing doctor. He cared about everyone. He had a lot of energy. He loved his kids and me and he just, he was amazing in every way," said Zaneta.

Following the incident, UNC REX issued the following statement:

"Our UNC REX Healthcare family is devastated by the death of Dr. Matthew Strouch, a highly regarded and compassionate colorectal surgeon. Our condolences go out to his wife and children, his patients and his co-workers. Dr. Strouch was Medical Director of the Colorectal Division of North Carolina Surgery and specialized in life-saving procedures for patients with colon and rectal cancer and other gastrointestinal problems. He joined UNC REX in 2012."

Strouch was a father of two; his son is in the second grade and his daughter is in third.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashraleigh newstraffic accidentRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News