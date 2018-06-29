A University of Alabama swimmer has become a social media sensation.Sophomore Christian Strycker has been dubbed "Swim-Yonce" for his hip-shaking recreation of Beyonce's Coachella dance routine.He busted out the moves as he prepared for a race last weekend. But this wasn't a one-night-only performance.Strycker was seen busting out the iconic dance to Beyonce's "Single Ladies" at another meet back in March.Since this video has gone viral the 19-year-old has reached out to Queen Bey on Twitter to say he would be happy to be a backup dancer.