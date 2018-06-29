GOOD NEWS

University of Alabama swimmer dubbed 'Swim-Yonce' for Beyonce inspired dance routine

EMBED </>More Videos

A University of Alabama swimmer has become a social media sensation. (KFSN)

ALABAMA --
A University of Alabama swimmer has become a social media sensation.

Sophomore Christian Strycker has been dubbed "Swim-Yonce" for his hip-shaking recreation of Beyonce's Coachella dance routine.

He busted out the moves as he prepared for a race last weekend. But this wasn't a one-night-only performance.

Strycker was seen busting out the iconic dance to Beyonce's "Single Ladies" at another meet back in March.

Since this video has gone viral the 19-year-old has reached out to Queen Bey on Twitter to say he would be happy to be a backup dancer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancegood newsviral videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Duke player bikes across country to raise money for special needs
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
When buddies are bigger than baseball, sportsmanship wins
Local Army veteran mom surprised with new car
More good news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelorette' Becca selects her final four
2018 Espy Awards: Honoring the best in sports
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
Actor Tab Hunter, star of 'Damn Yankees!' movie, dies age 86
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News