Garner man charged in series of break-ins, most at Cary animal hospitals

Louis Lyons, Jr.

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities say a Garner man is behind a series of larceny and breaking and entering cases in the Triangle, mostly in Cary and at animal hospitals.

Louis Lyons Jr., 53, has been arrested.

Several jurisdictions are filing charges against Lyons and he is facing 26 charges.

Some of the businesses police say he broke into include:
  • Pet Sound Animal Hospital in Cary

  • Gentle Care Animal Hospital in Cary

  • Care First Animal Hospital in Cary

  • Brakes Plus in Raleigh

  • Gemaire Distributors in Raleigh


Lyons is scheduled to go before a judge Friday afternoon.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center. His bond from all the charges total $441,000.
