When a snake fell out of a tree onto his windshield, Ben Bryant of Asheville didn't panic. He reached for his cell phone.The video he captured is now going viral. Commenters on his Facebook page say the snake is an Eastern Rat snake, a non-venomous constrictor that's helpful for controlling rodent populations.It may be harmless, but it's still not something we want on our windshield!