PERSONAL FINANCE

Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory

Toys 'R' Us (WTVD)

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Reports of a man buying upwards of $1 million of toys from the now-defunct Toys 'R' Us stores across the Triangle have been verified.

An employee at a Cary store, who was not authorized to speak on behalf of the company said the buyer visited the Cary location to purchase toys.

That employee went on to say, "It didn't happen all at this location. We don't have that much inventory. It happened at various stores. They likely went through the Raleigh liquidator."

Tuesday, the only items remaining at the Cary location were a small selection of assorted baby clothes and a few small aisles of toys.

In a phone call to the Raleigh store on Poyner Pond, an employee declined to comment when asked about further information about the anonymous shopper or what their immediate plans were following the large purchase.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetoys r usCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tips to avoid work-at-home scams
Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
Apple, Microsoft stores offer free summer camps and workshops for students
Wake County Board of Commissioners approve budget
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Police: Porsche was traveling close to 150mph when it hit tree on Wade Avenue; UNC REX doctor killed
Heat advisory in effect for Saturday
Garner man charged in series of break-ins, most at Cary animal hospitals
MD shooting latest: Suspect had bitter history with newspaper
Neuse River riverkeeper on bridge jumpers: 'You're just asking to hurt yourself'
2 charged in deadly shooting of Fayetteville man
Annapolis shooting victim had ties to Raleigh
2 arrested for beating elderly woman in Robeson Co.
Show More
Trooper: Driver falls asleep while driving on I-95, crashes car
Rocky Mount police officer killed in crash to be laid to rest
Cary man who attacked former classmate with machete pleads guilty
Hammer attack at Chicago McDonald's caught on video
Maryland's Capital Gazette stands tall after shooting tragedy
More News