BUSINESS

Bishops Cuts/Color makes its debut in downtown Raleigh

Photo: Brittany G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new salon and barbershop has opened its doors in downtown Raleigh. Called Bishops Cuts/Color, it is located at The Dillon at 207 S. West St. and caters to both men and women.

Founded in 2001 in Portland, the chain of unisex salons offers a la carte services including haircuts, coloring, highlighting, beard trimming, shaving, styling and more. For a full list of offerings, check out the website here.

Bishops Cuts/Color is off to a strong start with a five-star rating out of four Yelp reviews.

Larry L., who reviewed it on June 28, wrote, "Great staff! Very attentive and my haircut looks great!"

"The online check-in was easy and did not even have to wait when I got there," said Yelper Scott L. "The staff was super friendly and talented. You can even grab a beer on the house while you're waiting. I'll definitely be going back!"

Head on over to check it out: Bishops Cuts/Color is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineRaleigh
BUSINESS
Buying a used appliance? Check for a serial number
Durham city and county fire departments merge July 1; What does it mean for you?
Artist, bookworm or foodie? Check out the top 5 spots in north Raleigh
Amazon to help entrepreneurs start delivery businesses
More Business
Top Stories
Police: Porsche was traveling close to 150mph when it hit tree on Wade Avenue; UNC REX doctor killed
Heat advisory in effect for Saturday
Garner man charged in series of break-ins, most at Cary animal hospitals
MD shooting latest: Suspect had bitter history with newspaper
Neuse River riverkeeper on bridge jumpers: 'You're just asking to hurt yourself'
2 charged in deadly shooting of Fayetteville man
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Annapolis shooting victim had ties to Raleigh
Show More
2 arrested for beating elderly woman in Robeson Co.
Trooper: Driver falls asleep while driving on I-95, crashes car
Rocky Mount police officer killed in crash to be laid to rest
Cary man who attacked former classmate with machete pleads guilty
Hammer attack at Chicago McDonald's caught on video
More News