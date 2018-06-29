What's the cheapest rental available in Raleigh, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Raleigh via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
211 Ashe Ave.
Here's a studio apartment at 211 Ashe Ave. in Hillsborough, which, at 260 square feet, is going for $745/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here with a pet deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
807 Daniels St., #B
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 807 Daniels St., #B, in Hillsborough, is listed for $900/month for its 566 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
528 Wade Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 528 Wade Ave. in Five Points, which is going for $950/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. The building offers a business center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
300 Horne St., #4
Over at 300 Horne St., #4, in Wade, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,000/month.
In the unit, you can expect a ceiling fan, hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Pet owners inquire elsewhere: no pets are allowed on the property.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1
Finally, there's this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1, in Six Forks. It's being listed for $1,091/month.
The complex promises an elevator, storage space, a business center, a game room and a swimming pool. In the apartment, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a kitchen island, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
