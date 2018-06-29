SPORTS

Basketball league aims to give teens structure in Summer

Summer basketball league teaches more than just hoops (WTVD)

The Triangle Challenge high school basketball league aims to keep kids off the streets and on the court.

The six-week program services high school teens ages 14 through 18. The league is composed of 20 teams and runs from May 29 until July 3.

Jawann Baker, a Raleigh native, created the program four years ago with the mission to promote a healthy lifestyle and enhance the individual character development for at-risk youth.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball forward Brandon Huffman grew up around the league.

He wasn't able to play due to restrictions, but he watched games in high school and still makes a point to go back and watch even as a college player.

N.C. State basketball player Blake Harris and University of Virginia's Jay Huff played in the league as well.
