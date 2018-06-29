COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hope Mills Lake opens to swimmers just in time for July 4th

Swimming Ban lifted at Hope Mills Lake just in time for the holiday (WTVD)

By
HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
Hope Mills Lake is now open to swimmers ahead of the Lake Opening Celebration this weekend.

Thursday morning, town officials made the announcement that the "no swimming" signs were to be removed.

By Friday morning they were, and the lake had dozens of swimmers.
Shortly after the town refilled the lake earlier this year, town officials had to close it off due to bacteria concerns.

According to Mayor Jackie Warner, the lake had high levels of fecal chloroform, mostly brought on by geese and duck droppings.

Warner said the recent rains helped balance out the levels and the testing for May and June came back clean, which brought back swimmers and kayakers.

The Town of Hope Mill's Fourth of July Celebration doubles as it's Lake Opening Festivities.

The party kicks off Saturday with a cardboard box derby race, followed by a dance party on Trade Street and a worship service on the lake Sunday morning.
