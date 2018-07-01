Passengers allowed back into Terminal 1 after small fire at RDU restaurant

Well folks, this wasn’t the BBQ we were hoping for this weekend! Small grease fire at Char-Grill quickly extinguished by our Fire-Rescue team. T1 is open, Char-Grill will remain closed for now 😥 @SouthwestAir flights delayed this AM, arrive a bit early and check flight status. pic.twitter.com/d76IrVXELT — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) June 30, 2018

.@SouthwestAir customers can expect some delays this morning, but flights are departing from T1 🛫 pic.twitter.com/9c4OatiJt8 — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) June 30, 2018

Passengers are now returning to Terminal 1 at RDU after a small kitchen fire broke out this morning.A small kitchen fire started shortly after 5 a.m. at Char-Grill in Terminal 1 and was quickly extinguished, a statement by RDU said.There were no injuries reported and damage was limited to just the kitchen.The terminal was evacuated but reopened at 5:30 a.m. where screenings took place at 6:15 a.m. All passengers are being rescreened.RDU says several flights were delayed but there are no cancellations.Terminal 1 is home to Southwest flights and RDU encourages any passengers planning to fly out of Terminal 1 to arrive early for flights and to continue checking with the airline for current flight statuses.Char-Grill will be closed until further notice along with Salsaritas because the two share the same kitchen.A statement by RDU said: