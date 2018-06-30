DEATH INVESTIGATION

Polk Correctional Institution inmate dies after setting cell on fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Polk Correctional Institution inmate dies after setting cell on fire. (WTVD)

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
State authorities are investigating the death of a Polk Correctional Institution inmate who set his cell on fire Friday afternoon.

41-year-old Freddie Pickett set fire to his cell Friday at 3:30 p.m., NC Department of Public Safety officials said. The fire was contained to the one cell and was extinguished.

Pickett was taken to a local medical facility where he was pronounced dead. No other inmates or staff were injured.

He had been convicted of second-degree murder in 1997 and was scheduled to be released in February 2026.

DPS, local law enforcement and fire officials are investigating the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisoninmatesdeath investigationButner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Police investigating suspicious death of 85-year-old man in Lumberton
Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home
Victim ID'd in Rocky Mount homicide
Durham police suspect financial motive in UNC PhD students death
More death investigation
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News