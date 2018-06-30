Mother warns other parents after 9-month-old baby dies from choking on balloon

INDIANAPOLIS --
An Indianapolis mother has a warning for other parents after her baby choked to death on a balloon.

Katie Chamberlain and her four boys were filling up water balloons last month when her 9-month-old son Justin accidentally swallowed one.

Chamberlain said Justin started to turn blue, so she rushed over to give him CPR but it was too late.

"It was just so fast. I couldn't even get to him fast enough before the balloon was gone and he couldn't breathe anymore," Chamberlain said

Doctors say balloons are one of the most deadly choking hazards for children.

