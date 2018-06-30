Police: Rocky Mount man dies after aggravated assault

Rocky Mount man dies after aggravated assault (WTVD)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 38-year-old-man died after an assault call was reported early Saturday, police say.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. and happened in the 100 block of Sullivan Lane. It was reported as an aggravated assault call, Rocky Mount police said in a release.

The victim, who has not been identified, died from his injuries at the scene.

The case is currently being investigated by the Rocky Mount Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111
