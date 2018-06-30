VIDEO: Woman falls through ceiling while trying to escape from Canadian police

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman falls through ceiling to avoid police (KTRK)

ALBERTA, Canada --
Surveillance video obtained by authorities shows a woman falling through a convenience store ceiling after trying to escape from Canadian police.

The store owners told authorities that they became suspicious that a man and woman had a stolen credit card, so they called police.

When police arrived, the man tried to fight them while the woman ran to the back of the store and crawled up into the ceiling.

The woman eventually came crashing down, and both people were arrested.

Luckily, no one was injured during the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfallcanadadistractioncrimebuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News