SOCIETY

North Carolinians driving to South Carolina to buy fireworks

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolinians driving to South Carolina to buy fireworks (WTVD)

By
As North Carolinians face strict fireworks laws, many are once again heading to South Carolina in anticipation of July 4.

"The stuff that makes a lot of noise, and a lot of lights. The stuff that really gets people excited," explained Quinton Joyner, who came down from Greensboro to buy what he calls "the good stuff."

Wesley Ledford, who drove from the Smithfield area, used the same term.

"I've heard they're talking about cracking down on it. I've got a couple cops in my neighborhood. I've already announced it on the Facebook page that we're going to be doing something," Ledford explained.

According to state law, anything that explodes or is projected into the air is illegal. That list includes firecrackers, Roman candles, and bottle rockets.

Sparklers, fountains and novelty fireworks that don't explode or leave the ground, including wire sparklers, party and string poppers and snake and glow worms, are legal.

Most firework-related penalties are misdemeanors, with people usually receiving fines.

However, you could face jail time if a person or property is physically damaged by a firework.

Ledford believes a happy medium that balances safety and fun can be achieved.

"I understand with all the accidents we're having lately. I think you should have to take a course or something, maybe a safety course just like they do with jet skis and boats and stuff like that, and just have a safety course that people can take. And have a license or permit, make people get permits to do them. I think that would be a good fix to it," said Ledford.

The rigid regulations in North Carolina have led to big business in South Carolina.

"We get a lot of traffic from North Carolina, a lot of people going to the beach," said Phillip Herring with JABS Fireworks in Dillon, S.C.

He said with July 4 falling on a Wednesday, they're expecting to see repeat customers.

"Get theirs on the way for the weekend, and then get it on the way going back, some to take with them," explained Herring.

For those interested in Raleigh's 4th of July Fireworks show, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfireworksNorth CarolinaSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
Wake County teachers and students prep for first day of school
Stedman woman awarded for 104 years of outstanding citizenship
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental
More Society
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News