Menchie's franchise owner charged for embezzling over $158,000 in taxes

A local Menchie's franchise owner will appear in court Monday after being charged for embezzling $158,019.12 in state and local sales taxes.Thai Bao Doan, 39, of Durham, was charged with one count of embezzlement of state property, six counts of embezzlement of Wake County property and six counts of embezzlement of Durham County property.NC Department of Revenue officials say the money was taken from Dec. 2011 to Sept. 2017.Doan appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $150,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Wake County District Court on Monday.