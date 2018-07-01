Rally turns violent in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND --A rally turned violent in downtown Portland, Oregon.
The brawl, all caught on camera.
Two opposing protest groups, the conservative Patriot Prayer and the liberal anti-fascists or Antifa, slugged it out in the street.
People were also reportedly lighting firecrackers and smoke bombs in the crowd.
The Patriot Prayer group claimed to be gathering for a "freedom rally."
Antifa calls Patriot Prayer racist and full of hate speech.
Nine people were arrested, and a police officer was hurt trying to break up the fight.