Garner police officer's home destroyed by fire

Garner police officer's home destroyed by fire (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Flames ripped through the home of Garner Police Officer Lt. Walter Myer Saturday morning.

Officer Myer and his family were miles away in South Carolina enjoying their vacation at the beach when they got a call saying their home was on fire.

"Am I dreaming still? I've been a cop 25 years and I've been to calls like this," Myer stated after learning his home has been devastated by fire. "Cops say I got this, I got this, well I don't have this. I literally just have two shirts left."

Myer says he is trying to stay upbeat for his wife, and 13 and 16-year-old daughters after losing everything they own.

From family photos, awards, trophies, to their Ford Mustang in the garage-torched.

Firefighters are still trying to determine what caused the blaze.

A neighbor saw the flames and called the family in the middle of the night.

Members of the community set up a GoFundMe page that's close to reaching its goal.



Neighbors are also putting the family up in a hotel as they go through the process of filing an insurance claim.

It's support that brings the veteran cop to tears.

"You know I've worn a uniform for 25 years and served and for people to serve us-it means a lot. They don't have to. It's a choice. It's very humbling," Myers stated. "My family will forever be thankful."
