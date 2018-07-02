SC funeral home sued after woman's body found years after death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. --
A South Carolina family is suing a funeral home, contending a loved one's body was left decomposing there for nearly three years.

Media organizations report that Mary Alice Pitts Moore's body was found in February at the Spartanburg funeral home, almost three years after her family thought she had been cremated.

Her husband and son allege in a lawsuit against First Family Funeral Home and its operators that Moore's remains were kept in an unrefrigerated room.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the 63-year-old woman's embalmed body was found on a board covered with a cloth and surrounded by fragrances that masked the smell.

The funeral home's license had been revoked before operators accepted the body for cremation.

The funeral home has asked for the lawsuit's dismissal.
